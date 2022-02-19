Assault
• Trayrone Booker, 28, Homewood Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and battery of an unborn child, Feb. 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jayquan Donte Lewis, 28, Spanish Peak Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license revoked-impaired revoked, windows/windshield tint violation, and alteration, disguise or concealment of numbers, Feb. 16.
Larceny/Theft
• Raven Bullock, 22, Holly Hill Drive, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, Feb. 17.
Other charges
• Nicholas Roberts, 24, Oakwood Drive, Trinity, was charged with a probation violation, Feb. 17.
• Salvador Adona Hernandez-Ramos, 44, South Road, High Point, was charged with disturbing the peace and driving while license suspended/revoked, Feb. 16.
• Shannon Edward Griffin, 37, Delmonte Drive, Greensboro, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Feb. 16.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of a person shot at while in a vehicle on Ward Avenue, Feb. 17.
• Police are investigating the theft of a golf cart from Blair Park Golf Course, Feb. 17.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a residence on Carlisle Way, Feb. 17.
• Police are investigating a possible shooting at a residence on Central Avenue, Feb. 17.
• Police went to a convenience store on Westchester Drive after a report of a possible drug overdose, Feb. 17.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Chevrolet Silverado from along Mandustry Street, Feb. 17.
