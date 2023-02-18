Assault
• Christine Vaughn, 33, Habersham Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 16.
• Gregory L. Brown, 59, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 16.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Derrick V. Smith, 48, Leonard Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 16.
• Diedra Everett, 43, Rockingham Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 16.
• Rashad Robinson, 32, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Feb. 16.
• Joshua M. Love, 24, Magnolia Court, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb.16.
• Christopher A. Duncan, 51, Bencini Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage not in its original container in the passenger area of a vehicle, Feb. 16.
Other charges
• John Medley Sr., 47, Montlieu Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Feb. 16.
• William D. Miller, 32, Wendell Avenue, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 16.
• Marco Ferrer, 26, Sechrest Circle, High Point, was charged with dumping litter, Feb. 16.
• Lee G. Austin, 41, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Feb. 16.
• Amania Quick, 18, Chatham Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Feb.16.
• Clyde Boggan Jr., 56, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 16.
• Daniel Lee Blassingame, 48, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, Feb. 16.
• Jonathan Q. Hill, 38, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, Feb. 16.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a Jeep Grand Cherokee from the parking lot of a business on N. Main Street. The owner told officers he left the car running while he went into the store, Feb. 16.
• Police aided paramedics with an overdose at a business on N. Main Street. The man was revived with Narcan and taken to an area hospital, Feb. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.