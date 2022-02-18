Assault
• Dustin Hill, 39, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 16.
• Walter Benson Jr., 70, Smith Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Feb. 16.
• Christian Storm Hodges, 26, Berkley Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Feb. 15.
Larceny/Theft
• Demont Williams Jr., 18, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony larceny and possessing stolen goods, Feb. 16.
• Charles Swinson Jr., 29, Thomas Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possessing stolen goods, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Feb. 16.
• David Gregory Taylor, 44, Sterling Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving Feb. 15.
• Melissa Diane Tysinger, 24, Cotton Grove Road, Lexington, was charged with larceny, Feb. 15.
• Eric Higley Snyder Jr., 47, Leona Drive, Greensboro, was charged with aid and abet larceny, Feb. 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Erika Bolton, 32, Idol Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Feb. 16.
• Christy Lynn Rogers, 46, Foust Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 16.
Other charges
• Patrick McGrade Jr., 26, Cunningham Road, Thomasville, was charged with littering, Feb. 16.
• Malinda Draughn, 27, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats, weapons on educational property that aren’t a gun, and disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, Feb. 16.
• Jerry Pack Jr., 48, Archdale Road, Archdale, was charged with damage to personal or real property for the purpose of obtaining a nonferrous metal, Feb. 16.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Hicks Place. A man was revived with Narcan and taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Feb. 16.
• Police accepted a knife worth $800 turned in by a woman who said it belonged to her late husband, Feb. 16.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 5800 block of Samet Drive where a woman said the catalytic converter was stolen from her Jeep Cherokee while she was in a restaurant, Feb. 15.
