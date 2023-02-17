Assault
• Chiqutia Little, 46, Bergamot Loop, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 15.
• Alex Villatoro, 35, Prospect Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 15.
• Aryonna Michelle Smith, 19, Forney Street, Salisbury, was charged with affray or simple assault and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Feb. 14.
Breaking and entering
• Jeffrey Lynn Dukes, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering buildings, larceny after breaking and entering, and felony breaking and entering buildings generally, Feb. 15.
Larceny/Theft
• Aahmillyun Forrest, 21, Dartmouth Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny and identity theft, Feb. 15.
• Tiffany Pickard Hill, 47, Bill Lohr Road, Lexington, was charged with larceny, Feb. 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Harold J. Bowden, 29, Kennedy Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 15.
• Vicente Pastrana, 53, Greenwood Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, possessing or consuming alcohol not in its original container in a passenger area of a vehicle and driving while license revoked, Feb. 15.
• Justin Glisson, 38, Kendall Avenue, High Point, was charged with selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, Feb. 15.
• Danny McBride Jr., 49, Huffine Mill Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 15.
• Torrey Miller, 38, Cliffside Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 15.
• Joshua Martin Coe, 34, Pearl Valley Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 14.
• Bradley Eugene Green, 36, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Feb. 14.
Other charges
• Kyle R. Miller, 18, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, Feb. 15.
• Kiretha Baker, 19, Monroe Place, High Point, was charged with disclosure of private images, Feb. 15.
• Justin S. Collins, 32, Ansley Way, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Feb. 15.
Incidents
• Police are investigating an attempted break-in to a Nissan Rogue parked on Vail Avenue at Amos Street, Feb. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.