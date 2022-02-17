Assault
• Johnathan W. Jenkins, 31, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Luis Jeremiah Markham Escobar, 20, Dogwood Court, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 14.
Larceny/Theft
• Tiffany Holdaway, 38, Boulder Drive, Archdale, was charged with shoplifting, Feb. 15.
• Delilah Spears, 32, Jay Place, High Point, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, Feb. 15.
Other charges
• Christopher D. Carter, 36, homeless, High Point, was charged with probation violation, Feb. 15.
Incidents
• Police are investigating shots fired into a residence on Meredith Street. No one was reported injured, Feb. 15.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Robin Hood Road, Feb. 15.
• Police are investigating an animal bite on Green Drive that caused someone to seek treatment at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Feb. 15.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate off of a Mercedes Sable in a parking lot on Westchester Drive, Feb. 15.
• Police went to a residence on Forrest Street after someone turned in a lost wallet, Feb. 15.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose of two men on a front porch of a residence on Walnut Street.
• Police went to a business on N. Main Street after an employee found a BB gun behind the building, Feb. 15.
• Police went to Royal Oak Avenue after someone turned in a Glock pistol found in the front yard of a residence, Feb. 15.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Toyota Scion along Cable Street. Both rear tires of the car were slashed, Feb. 15.
