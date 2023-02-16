Assault
• Timarra McCall, 30, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats, Feb. 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Berto Mendoza, 22, U.S. 64, Lexington, was charged with impaired driving and assault on a government official, Feb. 14.
• Tyree Malcolm Pickenpack II, 24, Peace Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Feb. 13.
Other charges
• Robertito Torres, 45, Jefferson Street, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, Feb. 14.
• Yuriemy Olguin-Garcia, 19, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with permitting operation of a motor vehicle with no insurance and allowing an unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle, Feb. 14.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of the theft of a Ruger pistol from a residence on Waterloo Drive, Feb. 14.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Chevrolet Cruze from a driveway on Manley Street, Feb. 14.
• Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a Honda Pilot while the owner of the car was at work at a business on Fairfield Road, Feb. 14.
• Police went to a residence on Van Buren Street where someone threw a brick through the window of a Chevrolet Impala during an altercation, Fed. 14.
• Police are investigating an attempted break-in to a residence on Cloverdale Street, Feb. 14.
