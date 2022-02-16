Assault
• Todd G. Nicholson, 56, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a government official, probation violation, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 14.
Breaking and entering
• Annisa Radie Williams, 52, Crestwood Circle, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-vehicle, larceny, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses, Feb. 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Christopher Pauley, 35, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with identity theft, Feb. 14.
• Christopher R. Rush, 31, Garden Club Street, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Feb. 14.
• Aaron Jones III, 57, W. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Feb. 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Robin Martin Jr., 20, Ansley Way, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony hit-and-run with personal injury, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, Feb. 14.
• Alan A. Campbell, 23, Carthage Lane, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, selling or delivering a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor simple possession of MDPV, Feb. 14.
• Samantha Lynn Spencer, 26, Model Farm Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and second-degree trespassing, Feb. 12.
• Simon Paul Payne, 32, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing, Feb. 12.
• Theo Kirby-Smith, 22, Thornhill Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 12.
• Tanner Way Spangler, 29, Deer Hunter Lane, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing, Feb. 13.
• Richard Lawton Spivey, 37, Lynette Drive, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 13.
Other charges
• Exavier Moore, 28, Springmont Drive, Greensboro, was charged with injury to personal property, Feb. 14.
• Thomas Gipson, homeless, Hickory, was charged with a felony probation violation, Feb. 14.
• Rondell Manning, 33, Pineywood Street, Thomasville, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, Feb. 11.
• Desmin Tylon Mearite, 27, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, Feb. 12.
• Derek Scott Price, 30, Hay Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 12.
• Robin Lloyd Martin Jr., Ansley Way, High Point, was charged with felony hit-and-run personal injury and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, Feb. 14.
