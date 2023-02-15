Assault
• Eldridge Washington, 23, Clara Cox Way, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Feb. 13.
• Matthew J. Fields, 42, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering with intent to injure or terrorize occupant, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and violating the Domestic Violence Act, Feb. 10.
• Nichlas Howerton, 24, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, Feb. 11.
• Victor Loza, 27, River Pointe Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Feb. 11.
• Delvin Stafford, 30, Ann Arbor Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, Feb. 10.
Breaking and entering
• Joel L. Taft, 19, Forestview Drive, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles, obtaining property by false pretenses and taking or obtaining by a financial card transaction, Feb. 13.
• Jeffory Miller, 38, Jennifer Street, Greensboro, was charged with breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles, Feb. 13.
Larceny/Theft
• Brian D. Parrish, 39, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Feb. 13.
• Stuart A. Davis, 66, Florida Street, Greensboro, was charged with habitual larceny and misdemeanor larceny, Feb. 13.
• Ramon Martin, 39, King Forest Court, Greensboro, was charged with felony larceny and larceny, Feb. 11.
• Tyjay White, 20, Ragan Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Feb. 10.
• John F. Lucas, 33, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Feb. 11.
• Montrell Pate Jr., 25, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Feb. 10.
• Yolanda Wright, 45, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Feb. 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Brandon Peat, 22, Boulding Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 13.
• Olivia Luby, 25, Gaines Lane, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, Feb 13.
• Fransisco Reyes-Nieblas, 18, Concord Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Feb. 10.
• Vydraquez Gladney, 19, Highland Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Feb. 10.
• Jomari McBride, 20, Smith Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 10.
• Cara Kiser, 18, Stafford Run Court, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 10.
• Jaedon Pierce Walker, 22, Liberty Arms Court, Thomasville, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Feb. 10.
Other charges
• Daniel G. Brown, 31, Ebenezer Church Road, State Road, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 13.
• Shymell Trotter, 32, Wind Road, Greensboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Feb. 13.
• Kojo Williams, 29, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with a felony probation violation, Feb. 12.
• Tina Ferrell, 50, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 12.
• Antron Breeden, 40, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 11.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole a pair of catalytic converters from vehicles parked along Piedmont Parkway, Feb. 13.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a Ford Cutaway van parked at a business on S. Main Street, Feb. 13.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Ward Avenue. The person was revived and taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Feb. 10.
• Police are seeking whoever punctured the four tires on an Acura IIx parked along Oakwood Street, causing $800 worth of damage, Feb. 12.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Delk Drive. The person was revived but refused to be taken to an area hospital, Feb. 11.
• Police recovered a Honda Accord Sport along Fern Avenue that was reported stolen in Clayton, Feb. 11.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose along Vail Avenue. The person was taken to an area hospital, Feb. 11.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a business on N. Main Street, Feb. 12.
