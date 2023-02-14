Breaking and entering
• Eric Mullins, 25, homeless, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building and vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, Feb. 9.
• Matthew J. Fields, 42, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering with intent to injure or terrorize occupant, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and violating the Domestic Violence Act, Feb. 10.
Assault
• Daniel Lee Blassingame, 48, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, Feb. 9.
• Jeremiah Wyman, 21, Ian Drive, McLeansville, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 9.
• Milyanton Morgan, 20, Land Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 9.
• Michael A. Marsh, 23, Maldon Way, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 10.
• Raijon Bethea, 24, Fairfield Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and larceny, Feb. 12.
• Talley Johnson, 24, Ragan Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Feb. 12.
• Maddison McKenzie Blackstock, 22, Steep Oak Court, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Douglas Smith-Dun, 52, Blain Court, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule V controlled substance, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and reckless driving to endanger persons or property, Feb. 9.
• William Hutcherson, 68, Butterfly Road, Laurel Fork, Virginia, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Feb. 9.
• Jermayne Ledbetter, 29, Westgate Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Feb. 9.
• Charles N. Spivey, 34, Old Mill Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 9.
• Aaron Maness Jr., 27, Glen Circle, Asheboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 9.
• Timothy Lee Carmichael, 40, Garrison Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, being a habitual impaired driver and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 9.
• Deashia Harris, 22, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 9.
• Roberto del Angel Garcia, 19, Morton Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, altering or removing a gun serial number and carrying a concealed gun, Feb. 9.

• Melody Shipwash, 32, Valley Road, Sophia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 8.
• Christopher Howie Jr., 25, Twin Brooks Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun and speeding, Feb. 8.
• Deandre Trevon Jackson, 28, Pine Valley Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 7.
• Brandon Martene Black, 34, Mobile Street, High Point, was charged with sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, Feb. 7.
• Ronald Adolph Barnett, 43, Feldspar Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 8.
• Airek Seitz, 20, Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with provisional licensee driving after consuming, reckless driving to endanger persons or property and failing to carry driver’s license, Feb. 12.
• John Wormley Jr., 32, Sails Way, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, possessing stolen goods and violating the Domestic Violence Act, Feb. 12.
• Kevin E. Wilson, 36, Unity Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, reckless driving and driving with a fictitious, expired, suspended or revoked registration, Feb. 11.
• Andrew Lee Monk Jr., 38, Warwick Drive, Jamestown, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and driving with a fictitious, expired, suspended or revoked registration, Feb. 10.
Other charges
• Latreece Spears, 33, Park Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Feb. 9.
• Eric Allen Jr., 53, Median Court, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Feb. 11.
• Twain Johnson, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 11.
• Michael E. Harper, 56, Basswood Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Feb. 12.
Incidents
• Police are investigating an armed robbery in which $300 was stolen from a person at a residence on Esco Place, Feb. 9.
• Police went to a Northpoint Avenue residence after a report of an assault, Feb. 9.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Ward Avenue. The person was revived and taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Feb. 10.
• Police are seeking whoever punctured the four tires on an Acura IIx parked along Oakwood Street, causing $800 worth of damage, Feb. 12.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Delk Drive. The person was revived but refused to be taken to an area hospital, Feb. 11.
• Police recovered a Honda Accord Sport along Fern Avenue that was reported stolen in Clayton, Feb. 11.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose along Vail Avenue. The person was taken to an area hospital, Feb. 11.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a business on N. Main Street, Feb. 12.
