Robbery
• Heather Ann Chambers, 37, Roy Avenue, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, Feb. 10.
Assault
• Kubir Nepal, 31, Kendall Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 10.
• Tiara Shantelle Campbell, 30, Oakdale Potter Cove, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Feb. 10.
Larceny
• Douglas Eugene Sayles, 59, May Drive, Burlington, was charged with larceny, Feb. 10.
• Ashlee Marie Wetzel, 27, Redbud Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, Feb. 10.
Other charges
• Stanley Russell Stigall, 67, Pisgah Church Road, Kernersville, was charged with felony hit-and-run personal injury, failure to yield to right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and driving without a license, Feb. 10.
• Dakota Wayne McCarty, 29, Emma Street, Thomasville, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, Feb. 10.
• Joseph Chukwuemeka Igidinba Jr., Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 10.
• Larry Wayne Brown, 65, South Road, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 10.
• Ieesha Kashka Adams, 44, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking, Feb. 10.
• Tyrrance Jamall Reynolds, 38, Fountain Village Lane, High Point, was charged with violating a 50B order.
• Ashley Nicole Mote, 37, Berkley Street, Greensboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Feb. 10.
Incidents
• Report of vandalism in the 200 block of Moffitt Drive where a woman said a screen was ripped off of a window of her residence and the crawlspace door under her house was broken, Feb. 10.
• Report of fraud in the 4000 block of Brayden Drive where a man and woman reported being the victims of a fraudulent gift card scam where an individual contacted them claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House and requesting payment, Feb. 10.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 500 block of Greensboro Road where a woman said while driving she was sideswiped by another vehicle that fled the scene, Feb. 10.
• Report of larceny in the 500 block of W. Ward Avenue where a woman said her phone and $300 was taken from her residence by a person that was using her bathroom, Feb. 10.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter stolen from a truck at a rental business in the 1900 block of Brentwood Street, Feb. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.