• Tony Lisenby, 53, Adams Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 8.
• Tony Lisenby, 53, Adams Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 8.
• Jessie Kearns, 27, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 8.
• Tamoss McKinnon, 21, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 8.
Armed robbery
• David Kamara, 23, Cayley Court, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, Feb. 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Allen Lee Spears, 43, Smith Crossing Drive, Kernersville, was charged with obtaining advances under promise to work or pay an amount, Feb. 8.
• Danirius Marsh, 36, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, Feb. 8.
Drugs/Alcohol
• John H. Jenkins, 50, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 8.
• Randy Lee Smith, 45, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Feb. 8.
• David Deluca Jr., 40. Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Feb. 8.
• Jessica L. Couch, 32, Kinley Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and a parole violation, Feb. 8.
Other charges
• Irene Dutescu, 20, Toleman Road, Rock Tavern, New York, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 8.
• Dennis J. Clark, 39, Quakerwood Drive, Archdale, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 8.
• Joseph Ray Scott, 31, Koonce Drive, Trinity, was charged with a felony house arrest violation and two counts of second-degree trespass, Feb. 8.
• Monica Dewynn Chambers, 37, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 7.
• Julia Louise Gamble, 33, N. Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking, Feb. 8.
