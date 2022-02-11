Assault
• Stephanie Biles, 44, homeless, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Feb. 9.
Larceny/Theft
• Jasmin R. Smith, 29, Cable Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Feb. 9.
• Quavon Griffin, 19, Cascade Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and having a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired registration, Feb. 9.
• Cristian Asmet Perdomo, 26, E. Sunrise Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with three counts of larceny by servants and other employees, Feb. 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jerome Gholson Jr., 33, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of stolen goods and communicating threats, Feb. 9.
Other charges
• Abel Lya Rebecca Alston, 18, Friendly Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing and failure to appear, Feb. 10.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of identity theft perpetrated against a resident of Norton Street, Feb. 9.
• Police investigated a reported assault of a woman at a residence on English Road. The accused offender was taken to an area medical center for a mental health evaluation, Feb. 9.
