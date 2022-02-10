Breaking and entering
• Ashley Ann Davis, 35, Madison Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles, taking or obtaining by a financial card transaction, and possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, Feb. 8.
Assault
• Perry Allen Cash, 58, Hickory Lane, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 8.
Larceny/Theft
• James D. Peele, 38, Thornton Court, Greensboro, was charged with felony habitual larceny, misdemeanor larceny and possessing stolen goods, Feb. 8.
• Mark A. Parrish, 51, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses, Feb. 8.
• Evan Parrish, 55, Hemlock Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Feb. 8.
Other charges
• Distin Dean Rich, 37, Dartmouth Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 8.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a Dodge Grand Caravan from the driveway of a residence on Arbrook Lane, Feb. 8.
• Police are investigating the slashing of tires on a Jeep Cherokee along Rindle Drive, Feb. 8.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 2500 block of Lowe Avenue where a man admitted to overdosing on heroin and refused to be transported to the hospital, Feb. 8.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in a parking lot in the 3500 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Feb. 8.
• Report of vandalism in the 2700 block of Ingleside Drive where a woman reported that someone damaged her mailbox. Police said it appeared it was struck by a vehicle, Feb. 8.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage at Burton Avenue and Westchester Drive where a woman told police that while stopped, her vehicle was rear-ended by a white, older-model four-door sedan whose driver fled the scene heading east on Burton Avenue, Feb. 8.
• Report of vandalism in the 1100 block of S. Elm Street where a woman said her son kicked and broke her TV and kicked three holes in her living room wall following an argument, Feb. 8.
