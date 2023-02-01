Assault
• Matthew L. Boone, 52, Gordon Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and sexual battery, Jan. 30.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Khalil Whitaker, 27, Commercial Plaza Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 30.
Other charges
• Robin G. Campbell, 35, homeless, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and driving while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 30.
• Blake Putnam, 21, Deep River Road, High Point, was charged with of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, driving while license suspended or revoked and reckless driving to endanger persons or property, Jan. 30.
• Terdarrius Marsh, 42, Crossing Way, High Point, was charged with driving while license revoked, Jan. 30.
• Patrice Wilson, 33, Adams Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Jan. 30.
Incidents
• Police are investigating kitchen knife that a resident of Hamilton Street says he found wrapped in a brown bag in a planter outside the front of his residence, Jan. 28.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at the train depot on High Avenue, Jan. 29.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a GMC Yukon that had been left running outside a residence on Timberwood Drive while the owner was putting groceries in the house, Jan. 28.
• Police went to Rolling Road, where a woman said a stray dog came into her yard and bit her. The woman was going to an urgent care center, Jan. 29.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed on a prescription medication at the intersection of Wendover Avenue and Hickory Grove Road, Jan. 29.
• Police are investigating a dog bite that happened along Franklin Avenue. Officers met the person who was bitten at the emergency department of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Jan. 28.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Chrysler 200 Touring from Bellemeade Street, Jan. 28.
• Police are seeking whoever slashed the four tires on a Chevrolet Sonic parked along Garrison Street, Jan. 28.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Nathan Hunt Drive. The person was revived with Narcan and taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Jan. 28.
• Police recovered a stolen Hyundai Sonata on Green Drive, Jan. 27.
