Assault
• Alexis Nycole Wilkerson, 23, Wellingford Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and injury to personal property, Jan. 30.
• Fannie B. Smith, 71, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Jan. 28.
Larceny/Theft
• Destiny A. Harrison, 20, Prospect Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Jan. 30.
• Boazi Alfani, 30, Old Burton Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, was charged with one count each of credit card fraud, taking or obtaining by a financial card transaction and obtaining property by false pretenses, Jan. 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Diamond Q. Brown, 27, Walden Lane, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 30.
• Benjamin Pegram, 24, Tarrant Trace Circle, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 29.
• Ricardo Zuniga, 43, N.C. 705, Robbins, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 29.
Other charges
• Kenneth Ray Jarrell, 49, Textile Place, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Jan. 29.
• Patrick Dean Spangler, 32, Ennett Lane, Sneads Ferry, was charged with a felony probation violation, Jan. 29.
• Antwan Outlaw, 38, Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Jan. 30.
• Ron C. Gregg, 48, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Thomasville, was charged with felony aiding and abetting, Jan. 28.
• Tyson Carroll, 48, Talavera Drive, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking, Jan. 28.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Nissan Altima. The car owner told officers that someone knocked the passenger side rear-view mirror off the vehicle, Jan. 28.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Mercedes 320 from Ambridge Court, Jan. 30.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a 53-foot-long white utility trailer worth $40,000 from a parking area along S. Main Street, Jan. 29.
