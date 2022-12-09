Assault
• Eric W. Dines, 27, Idol Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Dec. 7.
• Melissa Blocker, 55, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Dec. 7.
• Ikeem Monta Brown, 27, Cloverdale Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Dec. 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Ladarrius Easterling, 24, Wendover Road, Randleman, was charged with felony larceny and communicating threats, Dec. 7.
• Leonard Ray Chance, 35, Mosby Drive, Greensboro, was charged with felony embezzlement, Dec. 7.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jaelen Banks, 24, Piedmont Circle, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Dec. 7.
• Ian Butler, 29, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, Dec. 7.
Other charges
• Maria Cayo, 24, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 7.
• Areyonna Pegues, 24, Asheboro Street, High Point, was charged with having an expired registration, Dec. 7.
• Joshua Lee Nelson, 29, Augusta Drive, Thomasville, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 7.
