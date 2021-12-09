Breaking and entering
• Nicole Denise Ford, 43, Winston Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering a building and assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 7.
Assault
• Lisa S. Thomas, 43, Uwharrie Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 7.
Larceny/Theft
• Lashaunya Robinson, 50, Clara Cox Way, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Dec. 7.
• Tyhogany Jackson, 23, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 7.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Allen Wayne Turner, 34, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Dec. 6.
Other charges
• Ricardo Lopez, 27, Forestwood Drive, Archdale, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 7.
Incidents
• Police went to the area around Hickory Chapel Road and True Lane after reports of shots fired, Dec. 7.
• Police are investigating a report of a resident on Colonial Drive being extorted online, Dec. 7.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a purse containing a $300 paycheck from a shopper at a supermarket on S. Main Street, Dec. 7.
• Police are investigating vandalism to an inn on Ardale Drive. Someone shattered a window in one of the rooms, causing $400 in damages, Dec. 7.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Staples Road, Dec. 7.
• Police went to Homewood Avenue, where a resident reported being bitten by a pitbull that entered his yard. Officers were trying to find the dog, Dec. 7.
• Police are assisting a resident of Centennial Street who was bilked out of nearly $7,000 from multiple financial accounts, Dec. 7.
