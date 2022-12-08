Assault
• Julius A. Jones, 30, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and larceny, Dec. 5.
• Jenifer Fabian-Ferretz, 19, Arch Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 5.
• Fredrick Harris Sr., 57, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and first-degree trespass, Dec. 5.
• Jose Ramirez-Arellano, 33, Foust Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female and battery of an unborn child, Dec. 2.
• Phillip Jerel Scott, 36, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with sexual battery, Dec. 2.
• Michael Keith Bolton, 52, Cloverdale Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats, Dec. 2.
• Tony Swaringen, 23, Ramsey Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 2.
Breaking and entering
• John D. Baker Jr., 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering into a building, damage to real property with willful and wanton injury, felony larceny and habitual larceny, Dec. 6.
• Shakita Polk, 29, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering into a building, Dec. 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Mohamed Deyab, 48, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, Dec. 5.
• Dasia Amos, 33, N.C. 150, Summerfield, was charged with larceny, Dec. 5.
• Kevin Solis-Aparicio, 24, Ridgecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 5.
• Mia Smith, 21, Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 2.
• Jamesha Anne Moore, 19, Pin Hook Road, Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 2.
• Teresa Ann Hagler, 56, Moffitt Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny, illegal possession or use of food stamps and identity theft, Dec. 2.
• Essence Sheryle Lytch, 29, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Dec. 4.
• Angela K. Moore, 45, Shirley Lane, Greensboro, was charged with failure to return rental property with written purchase option, Dec. 6.
• Antron Finley, 37, Orville Drive, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Dec. 6.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Stephanie A. Williams, 26, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, general misdemeanor child abuse and driving while license revoked, Dec. 5.
• James E. Briggs, 38, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 5.
• Tyshaune Bethea, 20, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 5.
• Myo Min Tun, 41, Saint Stephens Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, sell or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Dec. 5.
• Sidney Lee Hughes, 44, Old N.C. 109, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving while license revoked and having a fictitious, revoked, expired or suspended registration, Dec. 5.
• Damon Mathew Bullock, 42, S. Cherry Street, Kernersville, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 2.
• Jahlil T. Garnes, 18, High Point, was charged with simple possession of marijuana and second-degree trespass, Dec. 1.
• Jacquan O. Little, 20, Clemmons, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Dec. 1.
• Jahkeem Ahmen Murphy, 28, Rivermeade Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane control, improper registration and failure to turn on headlights, Dec. 4.
• Robin Leanne Byerly, 32, Aycock Street, Asheboro, was charged with impaired driving and hit-and-run property damage, Dec. 5.
• Kim Y. Little, 53, Worth Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 6.
Other charges
• Marc Blasingame, 29, Friendly Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Dec. 5.
• David A. Hughes, 33, Embler Cemetery Road, Thomasville, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, Dec. 5.
• Emma Theresa McNierney, 19, Rose Avenue, Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, was charged with one count each of possessing fraudulent identification and consuming any alcoholic beverage by someone under 21 years old, Dec. 2.
• Ella Katherine Johnson, 18, Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Tennessee, was charged with one count each of possessing fraudulent identification and consuming any alcoholic beverage by someone under 21 years old, Dec. 2.
• Donald Terrance Moore, 32, E. First Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 2.
• Frankie Garrett Jr., 60, Central Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Dec. 6
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a Honda Accord from a parking area along Leonard Avenue while it was left unattended and running, Dec. 5.
• Police went to parts of south High Point after reports of indecent exposure, Dec. 5.
• Police are investigating the theft of a license plate from a Hyundai Genesis that was parked along Greensboro Road, Dec. 5.
• Police investigated a complaint by a motorist that their GMC Terrain was damaged while traveling on the construction area of the Jamestown Bypass when a worker accidentally hit the car with a stop/slow traffic warning pole. A construction site supervisor told officers that the company would accept financial responsibility, Dec. 5.
• Police are seeking whoever broke into two cars parked along Cliffvale Drive, Dec. 5.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Jeep Grand Cherokee from along Northpoint Avenue, Dec. 5.
• Police went to a residence on Hartley Drive after a report of an animal bite, Dec. 5.
• Police are investigating a report that three men robbed a man at Green Drive and University Parkway of $80 in cash, a watch and a gold chain, Dec. 6.
