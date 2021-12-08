Assault
• Sean David McFarlane, 29, Northlake Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 3.
• Yvonne Michelle Boyce, 22, E. Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 2.
• Mike Edward Roberts, 36, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, Dec. 5.
• Cindy Rona Wilson, 49, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 5.
• Tyrrance Jamall Reynolds, 38, Fountain Village Lane, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 4.
Larceny/Theft
• Christopher D. Darden, 37, Kelso Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 6.
• Jamar Robinson, 26, Sunny Lane, Robbins, was charged with one count each of felony larceny and larceny or removal of an anti-theft or inventory device, Dec. 5.
• Tabiath Justin Condrey, 30, Fala Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Dec. 3.
• Mario Antonie Dupree Jr., 20, N. Glendale Drive, Rocky Mount, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Dec. 3.
• Joseph Dylan Lackey, 22, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and probation violation, Dec.4.
• Bradford Lee Morgan, 41, Reames Regan Road, Lexington, was charged with larceny, Dec. 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kevin Lee Coltrane, 43, Stonehenge Drive, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 6.
• Jason Scott Bowman, 35, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 6.
• Dwayne Johnson, 51, South Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 6.
• Asa Jaeshon Hopson, 18, Winding Path Way, Charlotte, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Dec. 4.
• Luis Miguel Rivera, 29, Henley Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended/revoked and expired registration, Dec. 4.
Other charges
• Edgar Montoya-Morales, 39, Summit Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of buying, selling or possessing property with altered serial number and carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 6.
• Baptisha Diane Bonham, 35, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 6.
• Dishandra Monique Tyson, 24, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and two counts of failure to appear, Dec. 4.
• Tresean Ali Hairston, 28, Willard Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 3.
• Patrick Sinclair Cameron, 37, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with resists/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 5.
Incidents
• Police recovered a Honda Civic on Centennial Street that had been reported stolen in Greensboro, Dec. 6.
