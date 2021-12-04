Assault
• Delshawn Arnold, 39, Market Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female, Dec. 1.
• Aleshia Donnell, 26, Florida Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 2.
• Andrew Ard, 34, Hornaday Road, Greensboro, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Dec. 2.
• Marcelo Davila, 19, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count of assault and battery or simple assault and two counts of communicating threats, Dec. 1.
Larceny/Theft
• Todd Pittsley, 36, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretenses, Dec. 2.
• Donta Hamilton, 32, Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 2.
• Cara Ann Moynihan, 52, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, Dec. 2.
• Christopher Brevard, 37, Henry Place, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Dec. 1.
Other charges
• Benjamin Issac Asher, 19, Montlieu Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possessing fraudulent identification and obtaining identification using false information, Dec. 2.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Fairview Street in which TV sets and a mini-refrigerator worth a total of $1,340 were stolen, Dec. 2.
• Police are seeking whoever stole $8,500 worth of equipment from a restaurant on Fairfield Road, Dec. 2.
• Police are investigating the theft of a nail gun worth $500 from a work van parked at a business on N. Main Street, Dec. 2.
• Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter off a Kia Soul parked on Academy Street, Dec. 2.
• Police are investigating the theft of a purse, financial cards and other personal belongings from a residence on South Road, Dec. 2.
• Police are investigating the unauthorized use of a financial card by a resident on Lexington Avenue, Dec. 2.
• Police are seeking whoever fraudulently used a financial card of a resident of Scarborough Road to spend $679, Dec. 2.
