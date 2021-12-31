Assault
• Eh Thamwee Htoo, 32, Bradshaw Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, Dec. 29.
• Jerald B. Stapleton, 52, Edgewood Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Dec. 29.
• David Michael Mullins, 38, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 29.
Robbery
• Larry Donnell Brown, 45, Woodview Drive, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or dangerous weapons, first-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering, Dec. 28.
Larceny/Theft
• Shannon Franklin Brisson, 46, Ingram Street, Thomasville, was charged with identity theft, possessing stolen goods and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 29.
Other charges
• Demetrius Tyshawn Dixon, 27, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with probation violation and three counts of failure to appear, Dec. 29.
• Shannon Franklin Brisson, 46, Ingram Street, Thomasville, was charged with probation violation, Dec. 29.
• Amie Michelle Pickard, 27, W. Main Street, Thomasville, was charged with cyberstalking and communicating threats, Dec. 20.
