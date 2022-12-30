Assault
• Melvin Antoinio Lamont Stevens, 27, Bracknell Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and larceny, Dec. 22.
• Michael Dewayne Cox, 36, Roy Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Dec. 22.
• Keyona Diane Cawthon, 37, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a government official, communicating threats and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 23.
• Orlando Perez, 31, Avondale Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Dec. 24.
• Keeana Monique Phifer, 32, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 24.
• Caprica Nicole James, 34, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 24.
• Cory James Ritlinger, 26, Old Pawn Court, Zebulon, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, Dec. 28.
Larceny/Theft
• Deante Leggett, 30, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Dec. 27.
• Nakaliah Ann Hinson, 18, Huntley Court, Greensboro, was charged with larceny and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 22.
• Tajah Renee Bailey, 23, Long Dairy Road, Graham, was charged with shoplifting, Dec. 22.
• Saniyah Elizabeth M. Watson, 19, Rolling Road, Burlington, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Dec. 22.
• Correy Darvez McManus, 34, Delk Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 22.
• Matthew Javar Fields, 42, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 24.
• Kevin Ramon Solis-Aparicio, 24, Ridgecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, intoxicated and disruptive, and second-degree trespassing, Dec. 24.
• Shari Lynn Emmerth, 35, Parinna Drive, Trinity, was charged with concealment of merchandise, obtaining property by false pretenses and identity theft, Dec. 28.
• Yaira Noyola-Olmedo, 19, Gholson Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, Dec. 28.
• Karina Olivia Lopez, 35, High Point Road, High Point, was charged with larceny, Dec. 28.
• Tammera Lynn Morgan, 55, Squires Lane, Kernersville, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Dec. 28.
Breaking and entering
• John Paul Uzzell II, 45, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building and second-degree trespassing, Dec. 26.
• Briana Nikole Young, 25, Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, Virginia, was charged with felony breaking and entering-building, larceny after breaking and entering, financial transaction card theft, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses, Dec. 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jamar Tillman, 42, Park Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 27.
• Travis Juhaun Watson, 27, Woodbend Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 22.
• Raven Renee Duff, 31, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 22.
• Nathan Marcelle Owens, 35, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 22.
• Reashon Divine Farlow, 31, Birchwood Court, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, aggressive driving, failure to give information after a crash and improper or expired registration, Dec. 23.
• Raekwon Latrez Blocker, 24, Winslow Street, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, Dec. 24.
• Jamar Rashaun Tillman, 42, Park Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 27.
• Radley Lee Grindstaff, 30, Sechrest Circle, Greensboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, impaired driving, hit-and-run property damage and reckless driving, Dec. 28.
• William Howe Overby, 71, Greendale Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Dec. 28.
• Dequan Keith Cash, 28, W. Wendover Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Dec. 28.
• Tiffany Ann King, 31, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 28.
Other charges
• Shayne Baker, 29, Penny Road, Jamestown, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 28.
• Tyneka Daunita Townsend, 25, Sone Carriage Road, Fayetteville, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 23.
• Leonard Allan Grant III, 32, River Glen Court, Greensboro, was charged with communicating threats, injury to personal property and second-degree trespassing, Dec. 23.
• Wayne Leonard Horne Jr., 30, E. MLK Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Dec. 26.
• Terry Fitzgerald Zimmerman, 56, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 26.
• Maria Jose Rodriguez, 35, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, eluding arrest and driving or allow a vehicle to be driven with no registration, Dec. 26.
• Jaylyn Christopher Wilson, 22, Meadowood Glen Way, Greensboro, was charged with injury to personal property, Dec. 27.
• Jalen Dwayne Johnson, 24, Woods Lane, High Point, was charged with eluding arrest, Dec. 28.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Mazda3 that was left running and unoccupied along Northpoint Avenue, Dec. 28.
• Police are investigating a larceny from a Toyota Camry parked along Silverstone Court, Dec. 28.
• Police recovered a Chevrolet Malibu along James Road that was reported stolen from Olde Eden Drive, Dec. 28.
• Police are investigating the reported theft of an iPhone 13 worth $900 by a customer at the S. Main Street Walmart, Dec. 28.
• Police seized two handguns from a car after the driver was stopped by officers on Guyer Street, Dec. 28.
• Police investigated vandalism that caused $500 worth of damage to a fence along Penny Road, Dec. 28.
• Police received a wallet that someone found at a convenience store on N. Main Street, Dec. 28.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a Chevrolet Silverado parked at a business on S. Main Street in which someone broke the rear window and stole tools and equipment worth $550, Dec. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.