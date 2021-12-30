Assault
• Tahlik Ahmed Taylor, 27, Cross Street, High Point, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, no bond allowed, Dec. 28.
• Melissa Deann Blocker, 54, W. English Road, High Point, assault and battery or simple assault, injury to personal property, no bond information listed, Dec. 28.
Robbery/larceny
• Jacob Daniel Bailey, 22, Brentwood Street, High Point, larceny, released on written promise to appear in court, Dec. 28.
• Larry Donnell Brown, 45, Woodview Drive, High Point, robbery with firearms of other dangerous weapons, first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, $10,000 secured bond, Dec. 28.
Other charges
• Jose Antonio Gonzalez, 26, Gavin Drive, High Point, failure to appear in court, $1,000 unsecured bond, Dec. 28.
• Michael John Dumont, 55, Deerfield Street, High Point, communicating threats, no bond information listed, Dec. 28.
• Talthenia Rodgers, 42, Taylor Avenue, High Point, failure to appear in court, $2,500 secured bond, Dec. 28
Incidents
• Police went to the 4400 block of River Birch LP, where someone discovered about $300 worth of damage to the person’s car from an apparent hit-and-run, Dec. 28.
• Police went to the 1100 block of Gatehouse Road, where a catalytic converter had been stolen from a Jeep Cherokee, Dec. 28.
• Police investigated a wreck on Triangle Lake Road in which a driver going east turned left into the path of a car coming toward her, Dec. 28.
• Police investigated a one-vehicle wreck on Panther Ridge Road in which the driver fell asleep approaching a curve and drove off the left side of the road. The vehicle ended up on top of shrubs between the road and an apartment building’s parking lot, Dec. 28.
• Police investigated a wreck in which the driver of a Honda Pilot SUV going southeast on Ramsay Street ran into the rear of a Ford Explorer that was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Eastchester Drive. The Honda’s driver said the morning sun was in his eyes and he couldn’t see the Ford in front of him, Dec. 28.
• Police went to Waterford Drive, where a woman reported that someone she met through social media had defrauded her within a seven-month period, Dec. 28.
• Police went to a business on S. Main Street where someone reported that after repossessing a vehicle from the 100 block of Kendall Avenue, some drug paraphernalia was found inside of it, Dec. 28.
• Police investigated a wreck on E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in which someone turning left from Brentwood Street to go west turned into the path of a vehicle going east, Dec. 28
• Police investigated a wreck in which someone driving north on N. Main Street ran a red light at the intersection of E. English Road and hit a vehicle in the intersection, Dec. 28.
• Police went to an apartment on Sienna Terrace where a property manager reported finding a small baggie of white powder and some live rounds of ammunition in a vacant apartment, Dec. 28.
• Police helped emergency medical workers with an overdose in the 500 block of N. Lindsay Street. The person was revived and refused further treatment, Dec. 28.
• Members of the High Point Street Crimes Unit stopped a Honda sedan on E. Green Drive, searched it and found narcotics, Dec. 28.
• Police investigated an incident on Interstate 74 near Eastchester Drive in which a driver reported that debris fell off another vehicle and hit the front of his, Dec. 28.
• Police investigated a wreck at the intersection of Baker Road and Ethel Avenue in which a driver turning left from Ethel onto Baker turned too sharply and struck a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Ethel, Dec. 28.
• Police went to a nursing home near downtown where the nursing director reported a larceny of narcotics from a secure container, Dec. 28.
