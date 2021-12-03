Assault
• Tyrone Claggett, 24, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of kidnapping and robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, Nov. 30.
• Madelyn Stokes, 20, University Parkway, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 1.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Angela F. Dinkins, 39, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 30.
• Rashon Conyers, 25, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, Dec. 1.
• Delvin L. Williams, 42, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and selling or delivering within 1,000 feet of a public park, Dec. 1.
Other charges
• Thelma Maye Kearse, 49, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 30.
• William Oppenhimer, 19, Valley Ridge Place, Hamilton, Virginia, was charged with one count each of possession or manufacture of fraudulent identification and obtaining identification using false information, Dec. 1.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a break-in to a Chevrolet Silverado at a business on Baker Road. Someone threw a concrete block through the rear window of the vehicle, Dec. 1.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Honda CRV from along Alpha Street, Dec. 1.
• Police are investigating the break-in to a Chevrolet Impala along Craig Point, Dec. 1.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Nissan Altima from along Esco Place, Dec. 1.
