Assault
• Dumar Burrell, 22, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, Dec 27.
• Michael J. Dumont, 55, Deerfield Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Dec. 26.
• Kashawn Commander-Brown, 27, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Dec. 26.
• Joshua E. Wright, 33, Vail Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Dec. 25.
• Marcel Ndimubandi, 61, Delk Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Dec. 24.
• Rayquan Lamar Martin, 25, E. Washington Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a government official, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and intoxicated and disruptive, Dec. 24.
• Sterling Christopher Jones, 41, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/seriously injure, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and failure to appear, Dec. 24.
• Ryan Kenneth Keeton, 28, Yellow Poplar Lane, Lexington, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, larceny and injury to personal property, Dec. 25.
• Monica Lynn Johnson, 51, Sherrill Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 27.
• Sophia Lorene Lamonds, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, malicious conduct by a prisoner and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 27.
Larceny/Theft
• Barbara Archie, 60, Brockett Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 26.
• Joshua K. Cobb, 37, Westbrook Court, Archdale, was charged with one count each of larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 26.
• Toby Carroll Montgomery, 42, Iron Mountain Road, Asheboro, was charged with larceny, Dec. 24.
• Laura Noelle Dudley, 28, N. Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Dec. 27.
• Teondra Daitorica Payne, 24, Alpha Street, High Point, was charged with larceny and second-degree trespassing, Dec. 27.
Drugs/Alcohol
• David Ledbetter, 30, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Dec. 25.
• Rayquan Martin, 25, Washington Street, Greensboro, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, assaulting a government official, and delaying, obstructing or resisting a public officer, Dec. 24.
• Timothy G. Tate, 27, Branson Davis Road, Sophia, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 24.
• Jennifer Garcia, 37, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 24.
• Miguel A. Rodriguez, 31, Woodview Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Dec. 24.
• Lloyd D. Tate, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 24.
• Toby Carroll Montgomery, 42, Iron Mountain Road, Asheboro, was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 24.
• Timothy Gage Tate, 27, Branson Davis Road, Sophia, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 24.
• Junior P. Bertin, 38, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane control, Dec. 24.
• Steven Lamonte Johnson, 37, Camden Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked, Dec. 27.
• Savannah Leigh Vernon, 27, Rolling Road, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, Dec. 27.
• Catrina Lovett Zimmerman, 38, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Dec. 27.
Other charges
• Walter Jackson Jr., 51, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of first-degree arson and injury to personal property, Dec. 25.
• Elijah Wall, 23, Pine Tree Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 25.
• Jerry Neal Sr., 56, Culler Place, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Dec. 25.
• Linda Faye Hairston, 54, Old Chapman Street, Greensboro, was charged with injury to personal property, Dec. 25.
• Deshon Raymond James, 41, Morris Farm Road, Greensboro, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, speeding to elude arrest, driving while license suspended/revoked, right-of-way violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane control and reckless driving to endanger persons/property, Dec. 24.
• Allen Wayne Turner, 34, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 25.
• Ales Pitrucha, 61, Northgate Court, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and signal/movement violation, Dec. 27.
• Tara Nichole Roberson, 25, W. English Road, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 26.
• Larry Donnell Dawkins Jr., Carter Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and eluding arrest, Dec. 27.
• Hassan Walik Rhem, 51, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 26.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever smashed a window to break into a home on Filbert Place on Christmas Day and steal a TV set worth $1,800 and shoes worth $400, Dec. 25.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Ford Transit T-25 along S. Main Street. Someone shattered the passenger side window, Dec. 23.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter off a box truck parked at a shopping center on N. Main Street, Dec. 23.
• Police are investigating a gunshot that struck a Ford Fusion parked along Eastchester Drive, Dec. 27.
