Incidents
Police went to the 3300 block of Hillside Drive, where someone reported that his 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen. It later was found in Randolph County, Dec. 24.
Police investigated a report of a sexual assault at a bar in the north central part of the city.
Police went to the 2100 block of North Centennial Street, where a resident noticed that her car apparently had been hit by another car.
Police investigated an apparent suicide in the eastern part of the city.
