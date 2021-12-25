Arrests
• Aloeia Samson Manza, 48, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, second-degree trespass, released on written promise to appear in court.
• Joshua Demario Mikael Cureton, 30, Gordon Street, High Point, failure to appear in court, $500 unsecured bond.
Incidents
• Police investigated a larceny of a Santa and Mrs. Claus decoration, two concrete decorative planters and two extension cords from the 1200 block of Sturbridge Avenue, Dec. 23.
• Police investigated a wreck at the intersection of Gordon Street and Cedrow Drive that happened when one driver failed to stop for a stop sign, Dec. 23.
• Police went to the 700 block of Washington Street, where the catalytic converter had been removed from a church van, Dec. 23.
• Police went to the 3700 block of Admiral Drive, where the catalytic converter had been removed from a bus parked outside a business, Dec. 23.
• Police went to the 1300 block of Eaton Place, where a resident reported that on Wednesday someone’s car had hit the resident’s parked car and left, Dec. 23.
• Kernersville police are investigating the armed robbery of the Dollar General at 418 N. Main St. that happened about 9:22 p.m., Dec. 23.
• Report of larceny at Walgreens on S. Main Street where a suspect left the store on foot carrying multiple bottles of body wash, Dec. 23.
Commented
