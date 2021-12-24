Breaking and entering
• Mercadies Breeden, 25, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, injury to personal property and interfering with emergency communication, Dec. 21.
Assault
• Fa Xiong Ni, 65, Grapevine Court, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoyance, Dec. 22.
• Ming Zhen Ni, 37, Panorama Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 22.
Larceny/Theft
• Ricky Burns III, 19, Allred Place, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Dec. 22.
• Gary Young Jr., 41, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Dec. 22.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Lucas A. Powers, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with possessing drug equipment or paraphernalia, Dec. 22.
• Jamane Hill, 41, Maryland Place, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 22.
• Christopher Ivan Gray, 19, Anaheim Street, High Point, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Dec. 21.
• Gary Alvin Young Jr., 41, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 22.
Other charges
• Reginald Scales, 32, Crown Lake Circle, Jamestown, was charged with communicating threats, Dec. 22.
• Sonya Jones, 42, Fred Hinshaw Road, Yadkinville, was charged with giving false information after a crash, Dec. 21.
• Donald Lee Roddy, 48, South Road, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 22.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter off a Ford Excursion at a business along S. Main Street, Dec. 22.
• Police are investigating the possible theft of a set of Apple AirPods worth $200 from a residence on Chestnut Drive, Dec. 22.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 3000 block of Manchester Drive. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital, Dec. 22.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 200 block of Eastchester Drive where a motorist fled the scene of a collision with another motorist, Dec. 22.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 600 block of E. Dayton Avenue where a woman reported her mailbox was damaged, apparently struck by a vehicle, Dec. 22.
• Report of vandalism in the 100 block of W. High Avenue where a person at the Depot got mad at a vending machine that took his money and ripped off the machine’s wireless antenna. A suspect has been identified, Dec. 22.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1300 block of Crosswinds Drive where a homeowner reported that while inside her residence, she heard a loud noise and when she looked outside, saw a large white SUV driving away and noticed her garage door was significantly dented, Dec. 22.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 3600 block of Maldon Way where a woman said her 2013 BMW X1 had been stolen from the parking lot of her apartment complex overnight, Dec. 22.
