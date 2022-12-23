Assault
• Matthew Edward Sykes, 43, Parkhill Crossing Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault on a minor under 12 and misdemeanor child abuse, Dec. 20.
• Matthew Edward Sykes, 43, Parkhill Crossing Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault on a minor under 12 and misdemeanor child abuse, Dec. 20.
• Robert Gerard Hill Jr., 32, Larkspur Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, breaking and entering-vehicles, two counts of larceny, injury to personal property and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 20.
• Harold J’Quitin Bowden, 29, Franklin Street, Thomasville, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication, Dec. 21.
• Kimberly Rae Jessup, 38, Stockard Road, Graham, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, Dec. 21.
Larceny/Theft
• Steven Bradley Taylor Jr., 20, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, Dec. 21.
• Tina Kearns Shelton, 51, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with defrauding a taxicab, Dec. 21.
Other charges
• Stephen Land Whitten Jr., 52, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Dec. 21.
Incidents
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Eastchester Drive where a driver’s side window was smashed out of a Toyota Corolla and purse containing $30 stolen, Dec. 21.
• Report of a residential burglary in the 3900 block of Elizabeth Glen Way where $15,000 in men’s watches, $550 in other assorted jewelry, shoes valued at $1,200 and a wallet containing $100 were stolen, Dec. 21.
• Report of a recovered stolen 2015 Dodge Dart in the 2500 block of Ambassador Court, Dec. 21.
