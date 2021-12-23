Assault
• April Lynne McDaniel, 47, W. Webb Avenue, Burlington, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 19.
Larceny/Theft
• Edward Lampert, 68, Timberwolf Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 21.
• Michael Leon Williams, 47, Wilma Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 21.
• Tyanna Marie Shelf, 18, Thomas Street, Archdale, was charged with larceny, Dec. 17.
• Donna Marie Grubb, 51, Oxford Place, High Point, was charged with transferring price tag from goods to other goods, Dec. 17.
• Jermaine Demond Williams, 44, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Dec. 16.
• Jacqueline Suzette Hall, 43, homeless, was charged with shoplifting, Dec. 19.
• Demetrius Raynard Ingram, 27, Worth Street, High Point, was charged with larceny and three counts of violation of the Domestic Violence Act, Dec. 18.
• Richard Dean Combs, 57, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses, Dec. 18.
• Erica Gleason Coakley, 39, Waterstone Loop, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods and failure to appear, Dec. 20.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Sherrel Weakley, 39, South Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and larceny, Dec. 20.
• Qasim Javed, 22, Eskdale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 21.
• Eric Roma Santibanas-Cardenas, 40, Danlee Road, Jamestown, was charged with aid and abet impaired driving and possess/consume alcohol in passenger area not in original container, Dec. 18.
• Jerry Dino Crews, 59, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and driving while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 17.
• Curtis Dondell Robinson, 54, Francis Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 18.
Other charges
• David J. Piercy, 36, Kelly Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of injury to personal property and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Dec. 21.
• Robert Dennis Williams, 38, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with making a false report to a police radio broadcasting station, Dec. 20.
• Latoya N. Wright, 41, Dartmouth Avenue, High Point, was charged with telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, Dec. 21.
• Dajour Jones, 24, Lewiston Road, Greensboro, was charged with two counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and one count of willfully damaging or demolishing a public building, statue or facility in Greensboro, Dec. 21.
• Matthew Hodgson, 44, Lindale Drive, High Point, was charged with felony conspiracy, Dec. 21.
• Bryce Stanback, 28, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Dec. 21.
• Kavoni Dunlap, 20, Woodmere Drive, Greensboro, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 20.
• Vincent Jerrod MacDonald, 33, Fifth Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with possession of firearms by a felon and failure to appear, Dec. 17.
• Yuriy Poplauskiy, 40, Old Lowe Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger persons/property, failure to stop at a stoplight and presenting false information/license/identification, Dec. 17.
• Stephanie Lynn Jones, 35, Wadsworth Court, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 18.
• Aloeia Samson Manza, 48, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 18.
• Michael Antwon Marsh, 22, Maldon Way, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 18.
• Adam Daniel Burton, 26, Burton Road, Thomasville, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, impaired driving and speeding more than 15 mph over the limit, Dec. 18.
• Sophia Lorene Lamonds, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 20.
• Benjamin Philip LeBlanc, 20, Franklin Street Extension, Danbury, Connecticut, was charged with possessing fraudulent identification and speeding in a school zone, Dec. 14.
Incidents
• Police went to an apartment complex on Brentwood Street where a Coach purse was found on the ground in front of the complex, Dec. 21.
