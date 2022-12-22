Assault
• Jeffrey Wayne Dial II, 41, Grove Court, Thomasville, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, Dec. 20.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 3:39 am
Assault
Larceny/Theft
• Jaquan Tykeem Hart, 28, Raleigh Street, Hamlet, was charged with felony larceny, Dec. 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Victor Byron Moose, 62, Old Thomasville Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 19.
• Robert Otto Haas III, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and larceny, Dec. 20.
• Ryan Charles McPherson, 47, Robin Hood Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on the premises of a penal institution or local confinement facility, Dec. 20.
Other charges
• John Poul Basondole, 20, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 20.
• Carles Lamar Spencer II, Joy Drive, Cherryville, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 20.
Incidents
• Report of larceny in the 2000 block of N. Main Street where seven pallets were stolen from the outside of a business, Dec. 20.
• Report of a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Malibu that was recovered in the 5200 block of Samet Drive. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Greensboro, Dec. 20.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 2000 block of Brentwood Street where a woman was transported to the hospital, Dec. 20.
• Report of the theft of a license plate from a vehicle in the 2900 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Dec. 20.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 300 block of Newview Road where DVDs were stolen, Dec. 20.
