Assault
• Robert D. Grimes, 36, Woodruff Road, Kernersville, was charged with one count each of assault on a female and felony probation violation, Dec. 20.
• Dennis Ray Cecil, 68, Carr Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, Dec. 20.
Larceny/Theft
• Adam Demmons, 43, Decatur Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 20.
• Michael Lee Beckham, 50, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 20.
• Erica Gleason, 39, Waterstone Loop, High Point, was charged with possession of stolen goods, Dec. 20.
• Justin Ratcliff, 41, Waterstone Loop, High Point, was charged with possession of stolen goods, Dec. 20.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Gunya Haworth, 69, Marble Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and speeding in excess of 65 mph, Dec. 20.
• Zachery Payne, 29, Apollo Drive, Wilmington, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Dec. 20.
Other charges
• Ashley Tranbarger, 31, Woodruff Road, Kernersville, was charged with delaying, obstructing or resisting a public officer, Dec. 20.
• Wade L. Jones, 45, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Dec. 20.
• Robert D. Williams, 38, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger persons or property and driving while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 20.
Incidents
• Police went to a convenience store after a report of someone trespassing who had been banned from the property, Dec. 20
