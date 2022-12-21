Assault
• Charita McLean, 41, Hedgecock Circle, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 19.
• Jaquan Hart, 28, Raleigh Street, Hamlet, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, misdemeanor larceny and felony larceny, Dec. 19.
• Kelvin Walker, 47, Foushee Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female, Dec. 19.
• Bryan Jarman, 21, Fulton Place, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 18.
• Cedric Dwayne McManus, 40, W. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault in the presence of a minor and false imprisonment-common law, Dec. 18.
Larceny/Theft
• Daquan Smith, 19, Windstream Way, Jamestown, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 19.
• Taliyih Compton, 20, Roseheim Court, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 19.
• Regina White, 43, Lamb Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Dec. 19.
• Robert Kenneth Cooper, 64, homeless, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Dec. 16.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Brian Rosser, 31, Pointer Lane, Sophia, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage not in its original container in the passenger area of a vehicle and having no operator’s license, Dec. 19.
• David Gippert Jr., 54, Anderson Place, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass, Dec. 19.
• Rashon Wakeen Conyers, 26, Barrington Street, Thomasville, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possessing stolen goods, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, Dec. 16.
Other charges
• Gerard Williamson, 35, West Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 19.
• Arnol Agular, 27, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 19.
• Baptisha Bonham, 37, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Dec. 19.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose call at a residence on Taylor Avenue, Dec. 19.
• Police went to a service station on N.C. 68 where the clerk reported that a customer cursed and threatened him, spit on him and left the store. No details on the suspect, Dec. 19.
• Police investigated a report of a theft of a Ford Expedition along Hartley Drive, Dec. 19.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Kia Sorento from in front of a residence on Oneka Avenue, Dec. 19.
• Police are assisting a resident of Mapleview Court who reported being a victim of identity theft, Dec. 19.
