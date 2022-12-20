Assault
• William Matthew Garrett, 40, Arch Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 16.
• Michael Sellers, 61, Kendreed Drive, Thomasville, was charged with affray or simple assault, Dec. 17.
• Natalia Yarely Ruiz, 22, Craig Point, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, communicating threats, injury to personal property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 18.
• Aisha Zafirah Pittman, 38, Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with affray or simple assault and larceny, Dec. 18.
Breaking and entering
• Noah Reese James, 22, Wild Heron Road, Savannah, Georgia, was charged with breaking and entering-vehicles, Dec. 16.
• Avione Linquad Webb, 35, Jones Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with breaking and entering-building, communicating threats and domestic criminal trespassing, Dec. 18.
Larceny/Theft
• Javysha Williams, 30, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses, Dec. 18.
• Roderick Sims, 28, Nottaway Drive, Jamestown, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run property damage, Dec. 17.
• Tavon Robinson, 30, Hobbs Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with possessing stolen goods and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 16.
• Robert Kenneth Cooper, 64, homeless, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Dec. 16.
• Michael Lewis Horne, 62, E. Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Dec. 16.
• Alexis Nycole Wilkerson, 23, Hines Lane, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, Dec. 16.
• Nicholas Austin Hunt, 24, Patricia Lane, Lexington, was charged with larceny and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 18.
• Shazia Tabbasum, 51, Norwood Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Dec. 18.
• Sumaira Khan, 23, Norwood Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Dec. 18.
• LaPaul Dawarren Crosby, 39, Grand Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Dec. 18.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Monica Strickland, 22, Sunset View Drive, Archdale, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 18.
• Thomas Lee Hill, 52, Delmar Lane, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, improper use of license plates on a vehicle and driving or allowing a vehicle to be driven without registration, Dec. 18.
• Grady Uber, 18, Malibu Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 18.
• Christopher Walls, 48, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Dec. 17.
• Ibrahim Oweis, 21, Fallin Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 18.
• Derek Franklin, 46, Rolling Road, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, driving after impaired revocation notice and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 17.
• Latif Abdullah McDonald, 46, N. University Parkway, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, speeding 15 mph more than the limit and no operator’s license, Dec. 15.
• Corey Alexander Bottoms, 34, Broadacres Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, Dec. 16.
• Lauryn Kelley Dowd, 23, Covedale Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, hit-and-run property damage and speeding-failure to reduce to avoid an accident, Dec. 17.
• Charmal Milliner Ross, 55, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 18.
• Jacon Ibrahim Oweis, 21, Fallin Court, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 18.
Other charges
• Marquita Hairston, 39, Park Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 18.
• Brian Dupre Jr., 34, Giles Street, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, Dec. 16.
• Nicholas Hunt, 24, Patricia Lane, Lexington, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Dec. 18.
• Nestor Medrano, 20, Ridgecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with possessing or manufacturing fraudulent identification, Dec. 18.
• Cesar E. Urquia-Leiva, 49, Ernest Court, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, no operator’s license and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, Dec. 16.
• Moo Ka Prue, 24, Bradshaw Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license revoked/impaired-based and hit-and-run property damage, Dec. 16.
• Jabir Khan, 31, N. Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Dec. 16.
• Hemanta Tamang, 20, Kendall Avenue F, High Point, was charged with domestic criminal trespassing, Dec. 18.
• Core McKinney, 45, homeless, High Point, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device and failure to appear, Dec. 18.
Incidents
• Police are investigating reports of a road rage incident at Westchester Drive and Lexington Avenue, Dec. 18.
• Police are investigating vandalism to the window of a residence on Ferndale Boulevard, Dec. 18.
• Police are seeking whoever vandalized the tires of an Acura parked along Scientific Street, Dec. 18.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a stop sign at Old Plank Road and Ashebrooke Drive, Dec. 17.
• Police are seeking whoever vandalized a Volkswagen Passat parked along Redding Street, Dec. 17.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Chevrolet Suburban from outside a residence on London Drive, Dec. 17.
• Police are seeking whoever stole an Infiniti from a business on Grimes Avenue while the driver was inside the store, Dec. 16.
