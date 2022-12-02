• Javier Blackburn, 23, English Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, violation of restrictions on a release order and common law robbery, Nov. 30.
• Raina Chaplin, 28, Weatherwood Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault, larceny and injury to personal property, Nov. 30.
• Jack Lewis Smith V, 22, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 30.
• James Ray Venckus, 22, Circle Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and interfering with emergency communication, Nov. 30.
• Brett Fowler, 47, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Nov. 30.
• Devonta Wilson, 31, Peachtree Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of habitual misdemeanor assault, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and assault on a government official, Nov. 30.
• Jonathan Harris Slade, 26, Larkin Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, malicious conduct by a prisoner, assault on a government official, injury to personal property and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Nov. 29.
• Isabel Ann Bradley, 19, Springhouse Drive, Ambler, Pennsylvania, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 30.
• Ashley Michelle Greene, 31, Olendo Drive, Asheboro, was charged with larceny, Nov. 29.
• Robin Byerly, 32, Lawing Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 30.
• Patrick Maybell, 33, Johnson Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, selling or delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school or day care and possessing stolen goods, Nov. 30.
• Tanisha L. Smith, 38, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 30.
• Marsha J. Ferguson, 58, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Nov. 30.
• Mia Davis, 24, homeless, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Nov. 30.
• Lesley Allen Creamer Jr., 31, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with violating a release order in the presence of officers, Nov. 30.
• Zachary Lee Rhodes, 32, Valley Circle, Thomasville, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Nov. 30.
• Mitez Canty, 31, Bellevue Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane control or improper lane change, Nov. 30.
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 38, Fairview Church Lane, Trinity, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.