Breaking and entering
• Kerone Jackson, 30, Hedgepath Terrace, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, Nov. 29.
Assault
• Mark A. Love Jr., 26, Magnolia Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 13.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Kia Sorento along Suffolk Drive. The car owner told officers someone slashed the tire, Nov. 30.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a hotel on Brentwood Street. The person was revived with Narcan and taken to High Point Medical Center, Nov. 30.
• Police are investigating the break-in to a Toyota Corolla along S. Main Street in which a purse was stolen, Nov. 30.
• Police are seeking whoever broke a window at a residence on Brentwood Street, Nov. 30.
• Police are investigating the break-in to a Chevrolet Silverado along Clubhouse Court, Nov. 30.
