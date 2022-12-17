Assault
• Michael C. Robertson, 25, Randleman Road, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 15.
• Crystal Frazier, 22, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 15.
• Hilary Nelson, 22, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 15.
• Ruben Ruff, 46, Cloverdale Street, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Dec. 15.
• Tarus Leach, 46, Tracer Place, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Dec. 15.
• Shawntez Cagle, 18, Park Street, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Dec. 15.
Larceny/Theft
• Makyah Evans, 21, River Pointe Place, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy, Dec. 15.
• Kaasia Charles, 21, River Pointe Place, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy, Dec. 15.
• Jerrell Jakai Cohen, 18, Brice Street, Greensboro, was charged with burglary and first-degree trespassing, Dec. 14.
• Aaron Smith, 35, Cranbrook Street, Greensboro, was charged with shoplifting and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Dec. 14.
Breaking and entering
• Aloeia Manza, 49, homeless, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, Dec. 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Latif McDonald, 46, University Parkway, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit and no operator’s license, Dec. 15.
• Morgan Billie, 26, Griffith Street, Thomasville, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving, Dec. 15.
• Christopher Drawhorn, 56, Hendrix Street, was charged with impaired driving, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and having a prohibited open container, Dec. 15.
• Delonte Ellis, 24, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 15.
• Hugh Edward Hill, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 14.
• Latif Abdullah McDonald, 46, University Parkway, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, speeding 15 mph more than the limit and no operator’s license, Dec. 15.
Other charges
• Debra Pemberton, 62, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 15.
Incidents
• Police assisted the High Point Fire Department with a fire at a vacant former service station on Green Drive, Dec. 15.
