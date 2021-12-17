Assault
• Gary M. Truitt, 63, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, felony hit-and-run causing personal injury and driving with a revoked, fictitious, suspended or expired registration, Dec. 15.
• Martha Valezquez, 67, Lazy Lane, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 15.
• Janay Barney, 26, Bingham Street, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault, Dec. 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Gary Alonzo Simpson, 25, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 15.
• Christopher Lawrence Maney, 51, Stonehenge Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 14.
Larceny/Theft
• Danashia Brown, 19, Bramblegate Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny, general misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor conspiracy, Dec. 15.
• Kamal Henderson, 24, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of habitual larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Dec. 15.
• Kenneth Debnam, 50, Eugene Avenue, High Point, was charged with writing a worthless check, Dec. 14.
Other charges
• Ethan Shepphard, 22, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with failure of a sex offender to notify of change of address, Dec. 15.
• Alexander I. Morton, 32, Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of being a fugitive from justice, Dec. 15.
• Abram Woodard, 21, Red Spruce Circle, Browns Summit, was charged with two counts of a probation violation, Dec. 15.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a license plate from a Nissan Altima along Shadow Valley Road, Dec. 15.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a Hyundai Sonata along Crowne Lake Circle, Dec. 15.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 3100 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where a motorist was rear-ended by another motorist who fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was a black Honda Accord, Dec. 15.
• Police are seeking whoever stole catalytic converters off multiple vehicles at a business on Greensboro Road, Dec. 15.
• Police are working with state employment officials to investigate a resident of Main Street who had unemployment claims filed fraudulently under his identity, Dec. 15.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter from a Kia Sportage in the 2000 block of Waterstone Lane, Dec. 15.
• Report of vandalism in the 1800 block of Abberton Way where a woman reported that someone scratched her car, Dec. 15.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 900 block of Forest Street. Responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle, police went to an abandoned rental property in 100 block of Mayview Avenue where a work truck was parked. The truck was stolen from the Forest Street location sometime this week, Dec. 15.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter from a church van in the 3800 block of Johnson Street, Dec. 15.
• Report of hit-and-run on two parked vehicles in the 4100 block of Tarrant Trace Circle, Dec. 15.
