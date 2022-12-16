Assault
• Cedric D. Grace, 46, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault and battery or simple assault, and injury to personal property, Dec. 14.
• Latasha R. Williams, 33, Samet Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault, communicating threats and violating the Domestic Violence Act, Dec. 14.
• Varnessa Johnson, 51, Woods Lane, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Dec. 14.
• Angel Reyes, 27, Asbill Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 14.
• Timothy Grannaman, 45, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 14.
• Bryce Dione Harris, 34, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 13.
• Christopher James Rhodes, 39, Veach Court, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapons, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and loiter for the purpose of engaging in drug activity, Dec. 13.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Mercedes GLC 300 parked on Blessing Way at High Point University. Small drawings were made on the car with a Sharpie, Dec. 14.
• Police are investigating narcotics found at the N. Main Street Walmart, Dec. 14.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Old Winston Road in which an Airsoft rifle worth $300 was stolen, Dec. 14.
• Police are seeking whoever fired gunshots along Granby Avenue that struck the hood of a Toyota Scion, causing $500 worth of damage, and the exterior wall of a residence, causing $100 worth of damage. No injuries were reported, Dec. 14.
