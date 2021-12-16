Breaking and entering
• Anthony Federico, 26, Liberty Road, Archdale, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering buildings, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Dec. 14.
• Christopher Lawrence Maney, 51, Stonehenge Road, Thomasville, was charged with habitual misdemeanor assault, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and habitual larceny, Dec. 14.
Larceny/Theft
• Anthony Mebane, 39, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 14.
• Kristen Lasater, 42, Club Knoll Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with embezzlement of property received through office or employment, Dec. 14.
• Emily Jean Richardson, 32, Peebles Drive, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses and defrauding an innkeeper or campground owner, Dec. 14.
• Stanley J. Brown, 38, Dallas Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny, possession of stolen goods and probation violation, Dec. 14.
• Brock Legrande, 42, Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 14.
• Tyler Danvel Pratt, 32, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with larceny of a firearm, Dec. 14.
Other charges
• Dennis Breedlove, 66, Cliffside Avenue, High Point, was charged with being a habitual felon, Dec. 14.
• John L. Little II, 28, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 14.
• Cory Brockington, 37, Lynwood Terrace, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Dec. 14.
• Brittney Gainey, 31, Camden Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Dec. 14.
• Velvet Walker, 60, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Dec. 13.
• Tiffany Michelle Long, 31, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and failure to appear, Dec. 14.
• Timothy Micahal Cash, 20, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Dec. 14.
• Latya Denise Harris, 33, Brockett Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 14.
Incidents
• Police went to a resident on Denny Street after a report of domestic violence, Dec. 14.
• Police are seeking whoever stole the license plate of a Chrysler 200 parked outside a business on Precision Way, Dec. 13.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 1900 block of S. Main Street where a man was found lying in the middle of the road on Greensview Terrace and was revived by EMS with Narcan and transported to High Point Medical Center, Dec. 14.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 2600 block of S. Main Street where the patient was revived by Narcan and transported to High Point Medical Center, Dec. 14.
• Report of vandalism at Family Dollar on N. Main Street where a man was causing a disturbance in the store and vandalized the door to the building, Dec. 14.
• Report of shoplifting at Home Depot on N. Main Street where a man stole $300 worth of tools by switching price tags. A store worker was able to recover the stolen tools after he confronted suspects outside of the store. The suspects fled in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer last heading south on N. Main Street, Dec. 14.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage at W. Main and Scientific Street in Jamestown where a motorist reported being struck by a white Ford F-150 while he was driving west on W. Main, Dec. 14.
• Report of shoplifting at Home Depot on N. Main Street where two white male suspects stole $339 worth of Kline tools. A store worker recovered the merchandise after confronting the two suspects outside of the store. The suspects fled in a light blue Kia Rio, license No. RCA-7820, Dec. 14.
• Report of vandalism at T. Wingate Andrews High School on McGuinn Drive where graffiti was sprayed on the building outside the gym, Dec. 14.
• Report of larceny in the 1800 block of Brockett Avenue where a woman said her ex-boyfriend took her handgun and would not return it, Dec. 14.
