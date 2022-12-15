Assault
• Jose Dominguez, 32, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with kidnapping, Dec. 12.
• Joseph S. Morgan, 36, Checker Road, Archdale, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering a building and assault on a minor under 12 years old, Dec. 12.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Robert Dean Gallimore, 53, South Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Dec. 13.
Larceny/Theft
• Edward Jones Jr., 48, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 12.
• Eba Darjee, 41, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny from person and second-degree trespass, Dec. 12.
• Tana Walck, 31, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 12.
Other charges
• Jalen Pate-Brown, 28, Idol Street, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Dec. 12.
• Jorrdan Rainey, 18, Old Mill Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of failure to maintain lane control or improper lane change and hit and run property damage, Dec. 12.
• Ada Marie Garcia, 36, Winslow Street, High Point, was charged with a probation violation, Dec. 12.
• Robert Blankenship, 62, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 12.
• Steven Cribb, 37, Knox Road, Ridgecrest, was charged with a probation violation, Dec. 12.
Incidents
• Police and the High Point Fire Department went to a house on Central Avenue that was on fire. The fire caused damages to an interior room, Dec. 12.
• Police and the High Point Fire Department went to a house along First Tee Drive where there was fire on an exterior wall. The resident put the fire out with a garden hose, Dec. 12.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Cook Street in which $12,000 worth of jewelry was reported stolen. A window to the residence was broken, Dec. 12.
• Police are investigating a larceny from a BMW X4 along Welborn Street in which a purse and $1,000 was reported stolen.
