Assault
• Nathan Bare, 25, Hasty School Road, Thomasville, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Dec. 13.
• Diamond Steed, 20, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 13.
• Gisseth Tapia, 28, Joyce Street, Asheboro, was charged with one count each of felony child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony hit-and-run personal injury, Dec. 13.
• David Richard Nicholson, 37, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and three counts of failure to appear, Dec. 11.
• Antoine Marquet Whitfield, 32, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, battery of an unborn child and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 12,
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jaime Dameron, 43, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 13.
• Jessica Leeann Mounts, 32, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse, Dec. 10.
• Danny Lee Drake, 61, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 9.
• Merce Jennifer Pineda-Hernandez, 30, Country Club Court, Harrisonburg, Virginia, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 11.
• Sidney Saleem Ellis, 36, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 11.
• Naing Naing, 38, Rolling Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Josue Rojas-Davila, 41, Cleveland Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 13.
• Saroeum Sam Jr., 36, W. Meadowview Road, Greensboro, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Dec. 11.
• Malik Jerome McManus, 22, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with hire to defraud, Dec. 11.
• Patrick Neal Lackey, 35, Finch Farm Road, Trinity, was charged with felony larceny, Dec. 11.
• Stacie Diane Cox, 33, Coe Avenue, Trinity, was charged with habitual larceny and failure to appear, Dec. 10.
• Kimberly Aunise Brinson, 23, Thurmond Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, Dec. 10.
• John Wesley Johnson, 46, Trinity Avenue, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 11.
Other charges
• James M. Disher, 40, Long Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, operating a vehicle on a highway without registration and driving while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 13.
• Katherine Margaret Cosmello, 39, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with false report to a police radio broadcasting station, Dec. 10.
• Marshall Lee Burton, 60, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Dec. 10.
• Christine Caroline Striano, 32, Colony Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 10.
• Brandon Scott Ruark, 30, Chatfield Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Dec. 11.
• Tyrone McFadden, 45, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Dec. 11.
• Sharell Geneva Blanding, 34, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Dec. 11.
• Kirby Javan Murvin, 65, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 11.
• Valeria Castillo, 26, Kennedy Avenue, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and possessing-consuming alcohol in passenger area not in original container, Dec. 11.
• Davis Christopher Trapp, 39, Manchester Drive, Jamestown, was charged with false report to police radio broadcasting station and speeding-failure to reduce to avoid accident, Dec. 12.
Incidents
• Police went to Nathan Hunt Drive, where a woman who was a possible overdose victim was found lying in the road. The woman was conscious and taken to High Point Medical Center, Dec. 13.
• Police found a stolen license plate on a Ford F-150 while answering a report of a drug overdose on Welborn Street, Dec. 13.
• Police went to Westchester Drive, where a resident reported that personal documents were missing, Dec. 11.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter off a Chevrolet Express Van parked at a business on Fraley Avenue, Dec. 11.
• Police found a Honda Civic XL on N. Main Street that had been reported stolen from Randolph County, Dec. 10.
• Police are seeking whoever stole speakers from a Saturn Vue parked along Rogar Street and vandalized the vehicle, Dec. 13.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Ford F-150 from along Oneka Avenue, Dec. 12.
