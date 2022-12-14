Drugs/Alcohol

• Markeese Armstrong, 27, Ponderosa Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony probation violation, hit-and-run property damage, having no operator’s license, operating a vehicle without insurance, injury to personal property, assault and battery or simple assault, and carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 12.

