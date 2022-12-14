• Markeese Armstrong, 27, Ponderosa Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony probation violation, hit-and-run property damage, having no operator’s license, operating a vehicle without insurance, injury to personal property, assault and battery or simple assault, and carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 12.
• Kevin Gilchrest Jr., 37, Lion Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Dec. 12.
• Michael Covington, 49, U.S. 35 north, Fraziers Bottoms, West Virginia, was charged with being intoxicated, and disruptive and malicious conduct by a prisoner, Dec. 12.
• Nicholas Grooms, 18, English Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 12.
• Melanie S. Brown, 30, Northgate Court, High Point, was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and conspiracy to commit a drug offense, Dec. 12.
• Jamarus Hamilton, 29, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and stalking, Dec. 12.
• Christopher McGowens, 45, Tennessee Avenue, Charlotte, was charged with two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order, Dec. 12.
• Police are investigating a brick thrown through the rear window of a Ford Econoline Van parked along Sharon Street, causing $250 worth of damage, Dec. 12.
