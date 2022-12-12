Assault
• Ronnie Lee Medley, 61, Park Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 9.
• Stephan Shawn Octave, 40, N. Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Dec. 10.
• Kendra Sasha Polk, 32, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray, Dec. 10.
• Marion Terrell Thomas, 32, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 10.
• Dwight Stanley Ingram, 64, Cleveland Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 11.
• Deena Barrier Cayo, 38, Deep River Road, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Dec. 11.
• Maria Rosalita Cayo, 24, homeless, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Dec. 11.
Breaking and entering
• Jeffrey Lynn Dukes, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building, Dec. 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Charles Reaves, 43, Oaklawn Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Dec. 10.
• Wade L. Jones, 46, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Dec. 10.
• Carolyn Underwood, 44, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 8.
• George F. Byers, 54, Central Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 9.
• Shyanne Johnson, 21, Huntington Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 10.
• Janiyah Allen, 23, Doak Court, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, Dec. 8.
• Camille Alveras, 32, Planters Drive, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Dec. 8.
• Christina Slater, 47, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, Dec. 8.
• Alexis Wilkerson, 23, Hines Lane, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, Dec. 8.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Bryant McCall, 50, Bracknell Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Dec. 11.
• Johnny Draughn, 33, homeless, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 8.
• Tyree Kaundre, 29, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 8.
• Alexander Howard, 32, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 10.
• Ray Cromer III, 34, Cornish Glen Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 9.
• Antoine Wall, 32, Lindsay Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 9.
• Sada McManus, 26, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 9.
• Alajah Artis, 24, Allison Forest Trail, Charlotte, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 8.
Other charges
• Michael A. Watts, 34, Lamb Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to report an accident, driving while license suspended or revoked and a lane change signal violation, Dec. 11.
• Fredrick Harris Sr., 57, homeless, High Point, was charged with a parole violation, Dec. 9.
• Christian Clark, 31, Sharon Street, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, De. 8.
• Diane Blair, 50, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 9.
• Bonese Baker, 49, Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of stalking, Dec. 11.
• Candise Hanson, 63, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 10.
• Brittany McLendon, 37, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, Dec. 10.
• James Phillips Jr., 50, Sadler Court, High Point, was charged with two counts of probation violation, Dec. 10.
• Debra Pemberton, 62, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 9.
• Steven Wyley, 58, Wellfleet Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Dec. 9.
• Jordan McCorkle, 23, Beverly Hills Drive, High Point, was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a highway without registration, driving while license suspended or revoked and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, Dec. 9.
• Terrell Coleman, 32 Planters Drive, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Dec. 8.
• Daniel Neail Thompson, 45, Gordon Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Dec. 9.
• Nicholas Adam Teague, 27, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking, Dec. 9.
Incidents
• Police recovered a gun in the roadway at Eastchester Drive and Skeet Club Road, Dec. 9.
• Police are investigating a break-in at a residence on Franklin Avenue and the theft of a flat-screen television worth $150, Dec. 9.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Mercedes C250 from outside a residence on Lake Avenue, Dec. 9.
• Police went to a residence on Furlough Avenue after a report of a fight on the front porch, Dec. 10.
• Police are investigating the theft of a firearm from a Hyundai Genesis parked along Abberton Way, Dec. 8.
