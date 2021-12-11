Breaking and entering
• Kwame Desaray Little, 32, Francis Street, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Dec. 9.
Assault
• Corey Lorenzo Fuller Jr., 28, Cloverdale Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, Dec. 9.
• Marion Terrell Thomas, 31, Martin Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Derick Leon Williams, 42, W. Main Street, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny and injury to personal property, Dec. 9.
• Antoine Maurice Hawkins, 40, Beck Street, Greensboro, was charged with larceny and two counts of failure to appear, Dec. 8.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Diamond Laque Smith, 24, N. Lindsay Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 9.
• Roderick Devon Quick, 23, Cedar Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 9.
• Georgia Kyrillos, Apogee Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 14.
Other charges
• Darius Jamel Wood, 35, Gordon Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 9.
• Kirby Javan Murvin, 65, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with first-degree trespassing, Dec. 9.
Incidents
• Report of the theft of 12 catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a business in the 3000 block of W. English Road, Dec. 9.
• Report of residential burglary in the 300 block of Ardale Drive where someone forced entry into a residence, searched two bedrooms and stole a gold diamond bracelet and watch set, Dec. 9.
• Report of an animal bite in the 3500 block of Greenhill Drive, Dec. 9.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 800 block of W. Fairfield Road where a driver fled the scene of an accident, Dec. 9.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 2600 block of N. Main Street where a vehicle was struck in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement store, Dec. 9.
• Report of larceny from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of E. Swathmore Avenue where an iPhone 6 was stolen from a parked vehicle overnight, Dec. 9.
• Report of assault in the 2300 block of Brentwood Street where a woman told police her boyfriend came to their house intoxicated at around 2 a.m. and slapped and punched her. The victim transported herself to the police station to report the assault and warrants were taken out on the accused offender, Dec. 9.
• Report of vandalism in the 1700 block of Chatfield Drive where a woman reported the back window of her vehicle was broken out, Dec. 9.
• Report of an animal bite in the 200 block of Eastchester Drive where a woman reported being bitten by her dog, Dec. 9.
• Report of larceny in the 4000 block of Tarrant Trace Circle where a woman said a pistol was stolen during her recent move, Dec. 9.
