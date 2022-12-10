Drugs/Alcohol
• Dayamen Watkins, 44, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 8.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Dayamen Watkins, 44, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 8.
• Sonya Brummett, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 8.
Incidents
• Police investigated a shooting in the city after a person was dropped off for treatment at the emergency department at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center with two gunshot wounds in the arm, Dec. 8.
• Police investigated a break-in at a house on Westwood Avenue where computers and video consoles worth nearly $650 were stolen, Dec. 8.
• Police went to a convenience store on Westchester Drive where a man reportedly became disorderly and cussed at the customers. He was arrested and banned from the store, Dec. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.