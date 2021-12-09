Larceny/Theft
• Heather Lundy, 41, Main Street, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, Dec. 8.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ricardo Lopez, 27, Forestwood Drive, Archdale, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and second-degree trespass, Dec. 7.
• Christian A. Austin, 29, Taylor Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 8.
• Isabella Espinosa-Faircloth, 20, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 8.
Other charges
• David Thomas Henry Jr., 49, White Oak Street, High Point, was charged with felony animal cruelty. The charge involved a reported strangling of a dog, Dec. 8.
• Jim Richard Vanhoy, 42, Gaines Avene, High Point, was charged with one count each of indecent exposure and being a sex offender unlawfully on premises, Dec. 8.
• Terrell White, 29, Park Avenue, Wilmington, was charged with one count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and speeding to elude arrest, Dec. 8.
• Rashon Conyers, 25, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, Dec. 8.
• Madelynn Stokes, 20, Underwood Avenue, Charlotte, was charged with communicating threats, Dec. 8.
Incidents
• Police went to the post office on Green Drive after a report of a person on the property who had been prohibited from the grounds, Dec. 8.
• Police are investigating shots fired near the intersection of Ward Avenue and Cassell Street. No one was reported injured but rounds struck a Toyota Camry and the window and roof of a residence, Dec. 8.
