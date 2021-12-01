Larceny/Theft
• Angel Ordonez, 28, Robbins Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, Nov. 29.
• Keenan Tate, 33, Allred Road, Lexington, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 29.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Javier Marquez, 22, Spring Drive, Lexington, was charged with impaired driving, Nov. 29.
• Joshua John Thomas Hicks, 20, Lake Front Drive, Belmont, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 29.
• Wesley Crowson, 41, Sidney Avenue, Burlington, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Nov. 29.
• Randall Glenn Portis, 62, E. Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 28.
Other charges
• Robert Junior Livingston, 50, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Nov. 28.
• Debra Campbell Pemberton, 61, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Nov. 29.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics reviving a man overdosing at a residence on Kearns Avenue, Nov. 29.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Chevrolet Malibu from the driveway of a residence on Gavin Drive, Nov. 29.
• Police are investigating a sexual assault reported at a residence on Ferndale Boulevard, Nov. 29.
• Police are seeking whoever vandalized a construction site on Steele Street and caused $700 in damages, Nov. 29.
• Police are investigating the theft of jewelry, a cellphone and digital camera from a car at Copperfield Court, Nov. 29.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter from a Chevrolet Express van at a business on Old Thomasville Road, Nov. 29.
• Police are seeking whoever stole more than $1,000 worth of equipment and tools from a Chevrolet Silverado parked at a restaurant on N. Main Street, Nov. 29.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter from a bus at a business on Admiral Drive, Nov. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.