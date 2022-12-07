Breaking and entering
• Aloeia Manza, 49, homeless, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, Dec. 2.
Assault
• Nadene Richardson, 23, Newkirk Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury while on probation or parole and burning of personal property, Dec. 4.
• Kendrick Wallace, 52, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and habitual misdemeanor assault, Dec. 3.
• Cerina Pipkin, 22, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Dec. 3.
Larceny/Theft
• Marcus Kelly, 31, Unity Street, Thomasville, was charged with shoplifting, Dec. 3.
• Bobby Calloway Jr., 46, Sprague Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with common law robbery, Dec. 3.
• Shawntez Cagle, 18, Park Street, High Point was charged with one count each of larceny, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespassing, Dec. 3.
• Ian Hall, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 3.
• Louis Brill III, 38, Val Court, East Bend, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Dec. 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jeffrey W. Hicks, 58, Rivermeade Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and failure to stop at a stoplight, Dec. 4.
• Koketa Easterling, 58, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Dec. 4.
• Miguel Torres-Reyes, 24, Flint Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of violating a court order, Dec. 4.
• Khalil Baker, 25, Bolingbroke Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and having an expired, fictitious, suspended or revoked registration, Dec. 4.
• Elvis Reyes, 62, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 3.
• Tyshaune Bethea, 20, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Dec. 3.
• Kandace Woodgett, 33, Westminster Street, Detroit, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 3.
• Steven Taylor Jr., 20, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and eluding arrest, Dec. 3.
• Gavon Moore, 19, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 3.
• Quayan Moore, 22, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 3.
• Wai Ho Chung, 34, Wayland Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, impaired driving and possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage not in its original container in the passenger area of a vehicle, Dec. 2.
• Christopher Pauley, 36, Pin Oak Drive, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia, Dec. 2.
• Zachary Morris, 38, Snider Kines Road, Linwood, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to present identification or license or giving false information and driving while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 2.
• Justin Chambers, 35, Unity Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 2.
• Oliver A. Gustafsson, 20, Park Road, Scarsdale, New York, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 2.
Other charges
• Malik McManus, 22, Clubhouse Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and injury to personal property, Dec. 4.
• Shari Emmerth, 34, Parinna Drive, Trinity, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding more than 15 mph over the posted speed limit, Dec. 3.
• Tyler Frazier, 22, Hickswood Creek Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of second-degree trespassing and carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 3.
• Marciyah Gill, 27, Fern Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting, Dec. 2.
• Matthew L. Ilderton, 39, Glenstone Trail, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Dec. 2.
• Jamesha Sewell, 22, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Dec. 2.
• Brandon Lavender, 24, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Dec. 2.
• Kiana Moore, 25, Avalon Place, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting, Dec. 2.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the break-in to a Nissan Altima on Founders Street at High Point University. Someone broke the rear window of the vehicle with a golf ball. The golf ball was recovered from the rear window deck and was logged into evidence, Dec. 2.
• Police investigated illegal dumping of debris and garbage along Grand Street, Dec. 2.
• Police responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Market Center Drive, Dec. 4.
• Police responded to a complaint by a motorist that a gas pump nozzle got stuck in the opening of the gas taken on his Dodge Ram 1500 at a convenience store on N. Main Street and the manager of the business damaged his pickup removing the nozzle, Dec. 4.
• Police responded to a report of a theft of a Lincoln Continental from along Underhill Street. Law enforcement in Greensboro later recovered the car, Dec. 4.
• Police are investigating the theft of an Audi A3 from along Northpoint Avenue, Dec. 3.
• Police are investigating the attempted theft of an Infiniti G35 from along Hoover Avenue. The vehicle had damage on the ignition switch area from where someone tried to start the car, Dec. 3.
