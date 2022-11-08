Assault
• Timothy E. Johnson, 39, Liberty Drive, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of assault on a female, common law robbery, felony larceny, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 6.
• Dennatta Dawkins, 46, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 6.
• Ondrea Edwards, 46, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Patricio Villaseca-Leiva, 22, Calle San Pablo, Caguas, Puerto Rico, was charged with possession or manufacture of fraudulent identification, Nov. 4.
• Ricardo Riffo, 52, Calle Miraflor, San Juan, Puerto Rico, was charged with possession or manufacture of fraudulent identification, Nov. 4.
• Milyanton Aquibra Morgan, 20, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise and injury to personal property, Nov. 3.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Adrian E. Little, 37, Ray Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking methamphetamines, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 6.
• Ralpheal Tillman, 27, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking methamphetamines and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 5.
• William J. York, 32, High Point Road, Kernersville, was charged with felony trafficking in drugs, Nov. 5.
• Rico Battle, 37, Sales Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, prohibited weapons possession by a felon and carrying a concealed gun, Nov. 5.
• Joshua S. Cheek, 25, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and having a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired registration, Nov. 6.
• Rachel Delmas, 33, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 6.
• Isaiah Hemphill, 21, 21, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 6.
• Birendra Kumar, 36, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Nov. 5.
• Felix Eliezer Perez De Jesus, 23, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Nov. 5.
Other charges
• Marquita Hairston, 38, Park Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Nov. 6.
• Cameron Robertson, 29, Spurgeon Way, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking, Nov. 6.
• Jermal Mangrum, 40, Parker Road, Mount Gilead, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 6.
• Aloeia Manza, 49, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 6.
Incidents
• Police investigated gunshots fired at a house on Ray Avenue, conducted a sweep of the house to check for shooting victims, got a search warrant because of the odor of marijuana, and found nearly 13 ounces of methamphetamine, less than a half ounce of marijuana, 2.56 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia, Nov. 4.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed at a hotel on W. Green Drive. The person was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Nov. 4.
• Police are investigating a report of a Dodge 1500 Ram pickup stolen from outside a hotel on W. Green Drive, Nov. 4.
• Police are seeking whoever stole more than $4,000 worth of clothing, sunglasses and other personal items from a Kia Rio parked along Sharon Way, Nov. 6.
